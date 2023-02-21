Meat prices increased

Rawalpindi: The local administration, Rawalpindi has once again increased beef and mutton prices officially by Rs50 to Rs100 per kilogram. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has issued a notification to increased beef prices from Rs700 to Rs750 and mutton from Rs1,400 to Rs1,500 per kilogram here on Monday.

The powerful butchers were already selling mutton at Rs1800 and beef at Rs900 to Rs950 per kilogram. The district administration has increased beef and mutton prices three times in two months. First, the local administration had increased beef prices from Rs600 to Rs650 and mutton prices from Rs1,200 to Rs1,300.

Second time, the local administration increased rates of beef from Rs650 to Rs700 and mutton from Rs1,300 to Rs1,400 and on Monday the local administration officially increased prices of mutton from Rs1,400 to Rs1,500 and beef from Rs700 to Rs750 per kilogram. A key post official from city district government, Rawalpindi on condition of anonymity said that Punjab government has taken notice of high meat prices here in garrison city, Rawalpindi.

The Punjab government has demanded report from local management, Rawal­pindi regarding to issue notification to increase mutton and beef prices officially. The local administration rather to start crackdown on butchers already selling beef and mutton on high prices, but officials concerned are providing full relief to them by issuing official notification regarding to increase prices.

People expressed resentment over the increase in prices of meat and urged the government to rein in price hike. “Mutton and beef have become precious items for the salaried class as we are unable to afford it,” said Muhammad Irfan a local resident of Adiala Road. He said that people were already facing difficulties in managing their kitchen, while buying mutton and beef was a big dream for poor.

Shazia Zubair, a housewife said that local administration was adopting easy way to increase prices officially rather to start a big crackdown on butchers. Ultimately, local administration is providing relief of butchers but not public, she condemned. Naveed Ahm­ed, a resident of Sadi­qabad said that government is not taking this matter seriously for years. The butchers are looting public for years and selling meat on high prices, he denounced. Majority of patients need ‘mutton’ for soup but it was difficult for them to have it, he said.