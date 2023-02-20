RDA accelerates drive against illegal buildings

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has accelerated its ongoing operation against illegal commercial buildings and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
According to the RDA spokesman, the authority had demolished three shops and sealed three plazas and six shops in different areas.
He said that the Enforcement Squad of RDA carrying out an operation against unauthorized and illegal commercial buildings took action against the rules violators on High Court Road, Gulraiz Housing Scheme, and Bostan Khan Road.
