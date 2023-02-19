White meat

The price of chicken recently surpassed the Rs700 mark. According to reports, poultry farms are under pressure from record high feed prices, shutting down over half of all poultry farms.
The government has to come up with a way to make chicken affordable again. Figuring out how to manage the feed crisis, seemingly the root of the recent increase, appears to be the obvious place to start.
Khalida Khalid
Turbat
The PSL is off to a flying start. However, amidst the revelry and excitement, the nation’s biggest sporting star and...
Are we heading for yet another constitutional crisis? After the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
We are not as poor as we assume our country to be. The spectre of the PSL’s opening ceremony and the record opening...
Foreign donors, diplomats and academics work day and night for the preservation of our cultural heritage while our own...
The PDM’s policies are dragging us towards a recession. The prices of virtually every essential item have reached...
The strike by the Teacher’s Society at Karachi University has been going on for several days now and has severely...
Comments