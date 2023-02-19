 
Sunday February 19, 2023
Newspost

White meat

February 19, 2023

The price of chicken recently surpassed the Rs700 mark. According to reports, poultry farms are under pressure from record high feed prices, shutting down over half of all poultry farms.

The government has to come up with a way to make chicken affordable again. Figuring out how to manage the feed crisis, seemingly the root of the recent increase, appears to be the obvious place to start.

Khalida Khalid

Turbat

