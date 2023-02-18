Woman’s tortured body with burn injuries found

LAHORE: The unidentified suspects dumped body of a woman after setting ablaze in a pile of garbage in Islampura on Friday.

A passerby spotted the victim lying on a waste material dumping side on Band Road and alerted police. A team rushed to the spot and removed it to morgue. The victim's hands and feet were tied up and her body had burn injuries.

BIKER DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A 35-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Adnan, died in a road accident in Misri Shah on Friday. The victim was riding a bike and when he reached Misri Shah at night, he could not notice that the road was wet and slippery. He suddenly fell down and received injuries.

ACCIDENTS: Around eight people died whereas 1,058 were injured in 1,014 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 579 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.