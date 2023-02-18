Transporters increase fares

Rawalpindi: After hike in POL prices, the local transporters have increased fares and charging Rs50 against Rs40 stop-to-stop here on Friday.

The local transporters have increased fares by own without government notification and warned local administration to stop taking action against them otherwise they will lockdown all city roads.

Transporters including mini-buses, wagons and Suzuki pick-ups have jacked up the fare from one stop to the other by up to Rs10 without waiting for the official order. All transporters have increased stop-to-stop fares from Rs10 to Rs15.