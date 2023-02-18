Govt outlines 15 recommendations for reforming civil service

ISLAMABAD: The government has outlined 15 major recommendations for undertaking much-awaited civil service reforms to overhaul bureaucracy including providing an option of taking the Competitive Superior Services (CSS) exam in Urdu, making it bi-lingual.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting to discuss necessary improvements in civil service recruitment, training and modes of operation to enhance public service delivery.

The meeting was attended by federal secretaries for Establishment, Health and Education, special secretary Cabinet Division, additional secretaries for Finance and Planning, secretary Federal Public Service Commission, rector National School of Public Policy, Member Governance and Chief Governance and others.

A number of recommendations for public sector improvement, prepared by the Ministry of Planning & Development after extensive consultations, were presented at the meeting. Some of these recommendations include: To provide an option of taking CSS exam in Urdu, and making it bi-lingual. To set 16 years of education as the minimum criteria for appearing in the CSS exam. To introduce three professional clusters (general, finance & economics and information) for CSS exam at the entry level on the basis of relevant professional qualifications. Improving the existing training structure by introducing senior leadership course.

To recruit faculty members at the NSPP and other professional training institutions through competitive process and improve their remuneration structure. To establishment the National University of Public Policy & Administration (NUPPA) on the model of National Defence University. To inculcate data sciences and greater utilisation of information and communication technologies for decision making and citizen engagement.To introduce training programme for staff in grades 1-16.

To strengthen FPSC by adding additional members, establishing digital platforms and launching campaigns to attract civil servants from under privileged groups and remote areas. To enhance the role of Establishment division as specialised HR Management, career progression and organisational development organisation. To appoint professional HR Managers at key ministries through a development project at the initial stage.

To facilitate annual performance agreements between the ministries and the PM Office. To introduce citizens’ charter as a mechanism for time bound public service delivery to the citizen in Islamabad Capital Territory. To introduce Capital Health Authority and Capital Education Authority at Islamabad Capital Territory. To introduce Engineers Group in technical ministries. A committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of secretary Establishment Division to prepare a report in this regard within 7 days.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal remarked: “In view of emerging digital revolution and resultant empowerment of citizens, public sector needs to reinvent itself, in order to ensure quality service delivery.