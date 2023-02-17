US envoy visits shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah

KASUR: US Consul General to Lahore William K McNawell on Thursday visited the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur.

A briefing was given to him on the historical and socio-cultural importance of the district. He visited a tannery, Darbar Baba Bulleh Shah and Ganda Singh Border. Deputy Commissioner Kasur Arshad Bhatti, Political and Economic Section Chief American Consulate General Kathleen Jablisco, Political and Economic Specialist Sadaf Saad, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Jafar Chaudhry, Deputy Director Development Saad Bin Shabbir and other officers were present.

Bhatti presented a bouquet to McNawell on his arrival at his office.

During a visit to the Tannery Waste Management Agency, a briefing was given to him regarding the performance of the plant. He checked the working process of various parts of the water treatment plant. The consul general visited the shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah and laid a wreath of flowers there. He also joined a Mehfil-e-Sama at Darbar Sharif.