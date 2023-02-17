Kaka Sahib urs concludes

NOWSHERA: The 381st urs celebrations of Hazrat Kaka Sahib have concluded.

A large number of devotees of the great Sufi attended the ceremony.

Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel and Mian Yahya Shah Kakakhel launched the celebrations.

Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged which continued till late at night. A free meal was distributed on the occasion. Hazrat Kaka Sahib has a great following for preaching the teachings of Islam.

His shrine is located in the hilly area of the Nowshera district and is visited by people throughout the year.