IAEA chief meets PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Director General (DG) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, who called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, agreed to the need for expanding applications of nuclear technology in countries like Pakistan to address a whole suite of climate-related challenges.

The IAEA DG is on a two-day visit to Pakistan. During his stay in Pakistan, he will be visiting various nuclear facilities, cancer treatment centers and agricultural research institutions employing nuclear technology for sustainable development.

He will also get an opportunity to witness the excellent standards of nuclear safety and security being maintained by Pakistan. Welcoming the director general, the prime minister appreciated the ongoing cooperation between the IAEA and Pakistan in the areas of health, agriculture, industry, nuclear medicine and power generation. The prime minister expressed Pakistan’s full support for various projects and programmes of the Agency and conveyed Pakistan’s keenness to expand its footprints in the Agency’s work, both as a recipient and provider of expertise and technical assistance.

Director General Grossi was briefed by the prime minister about the crucial role being played by the 19 cancer hospitals being operated by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) which were bearing the bulk of cancer burden in Pakistan and offering services to the general public at nominal rates.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s expertise in nuclear applications in various fields, the DG noted the important role Pakistan can play for supporting the Agency’s work including its ‘Ray of Hope’ initiative for cancer treatment.

Highlighting the impact of climate change on Pakistan and its attendant challenges, such as water, energy and food security, the prime minister stressed the need for greater collaboration with the IAEA in terms of research on new high-yield and drought resistant varieties of crops.

He further noted the contribution of nuclear power generation to Pakistan’s energy mix as a cleaner and more affordable source of energy. The IAEA DG expressed his appreciation for the good work of the agricultural research institutions in Pakistan, including NIAB which is one of the IAEA Collaborating Centers in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, IAEA DG said that the opportunities for peaceful use of nuclear science in Pakistan are plentiful. “The opportunities, from combating the world global climate crisis to fighting cancer. I had a productive exchange with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and thanked him for supporting and working closely with IAEA”, Grossi tweeted after meeting with Bilawal at the Foreign Office. The IAEA DG is in Pakistan on a two-day visit and is holding high level meetings while also visiting different institutions employing nuclear technology in the fields of health, agriculture, industry and power generation, said the Foreign Office.

“The visit will provide an opportunity to Pakistan and the IAEA to explore avenues for further strengthening their ongoing cooperation in the area of peaceful applications of nuclear technology for the socio-economic development of the country,” adds the Foreign Office. After the meeting, Bilawal Zardari also tweeted saying, “It was a pleasure meeting Director General IAEA DG Rafael Mariano Grossi and I emphasised on expanding the excellent ongoing cooperation in agriculture , health, medicine, cancer treatment & other areas.”

The IAEA DG also visited the Nuclear Oncology and Radiotherapy Institution and said that this was an important and perfect example of peaceful nuclear uses.