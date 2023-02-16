Lahore moot on Culture begins

LAHORE:The Lahore International Conference on Culture started from February 15 and it will conclude on February 18, 2023.

The conference aims to explore the challenges and opportunities of building inclusive and resilient multicultural cities in the context of urban governance, cultural entrepreneurship, interfaith harmony, and education for sustainable development.

Throwing light on themes of the moot, Organising Committee chief Rizwan Anwar said the event is designed to bring together policymakers, urban planners, scholars, community leaders, educators, and representatives from cultural organisations and the private sector to exchange ideas and knowledge on the challenges facing multicultural cities and to identify best practices and strategies for promoting inclusiveness and resilience. The conference features keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and roundtable discussions by 15 International delegates from Europe, USA, South Asia , Australia, Africa , Gulf and Latin Ameria. The event will cover topics such as multiculturalism and urban governance, cultural entrepreneurship and economic development, interfaith harmony and social cohesion, education for sustainable development in multicultural cities, and the impact of COVID-19 on multicultural cities.