Bid to sell meat of dead animal foiled

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has caught a vehicle loaded with dead animal of 14 maund during a raid near Babu Sabu Interchange.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz said acting on a tip-off of a vigilance cell on Wednesday, the PFA raided an area and foiled an attempt to supply hundreds of kilograms of meat of dead animal.

The DG said PFA is taking action against butchers involved in sale and purchase of dead, sick and emaciated animals. He warned that meat shops should ensure the sale of healthy meat otherwise lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly. He advised people to buy fresh meat.