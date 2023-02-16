Faiz Festival from tomorrow

LAHORE:Faiz Foundation Trust has released the schedule for the 7th three-day International Faiz Festival to be held on 17-19 February at Alhamra Arts Council.
There will be more than 60 events. Delegates from Pakistan, America, Britain, India, Canada and other countries are participating in the Faiz Festival. On the same evening, Ajoka Theatre’s play ‘Anhi Mai Da Sufna’ will be presented. Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan will perform on the first day of the festival. More than 30 sessions will be organised on the second day of the festival. There is a long list of people of high standing in their respective fields who will be talking in different sessions in the three-day festival.
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s Wrestler Haroon Masih won the gold medal in Punjab Police Inter-Range...
LAHORE:The Lahore International Conference on Culture started from February 15 and it will conclude on February 18,...
LAHORE:Participants at an international conference on “Horizons in STEM Higher Education” emphasised that higher...
LAHORE:A trade delegation led by Federal Republic of Ethiopia Ambassador to Pakistan Jamal Baker Abdullah visited the...
LAHORE:International Theatre Workshop hosted by Assitej Pakistan is being attended by 15 theatre makers from seven...
LAHORE:Pakistan – Youth Development Foundation in collaboration with the CERITA Jammi and the Meta/Facebook launched...
Comments