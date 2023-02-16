Faiz Festival from tomorrow

LAHORE:Faiz Foundation Trust has released the schedule for the 7th three-day International Faiz Festival to be held on 17-19 February at Alhamra Arts Council.

There will be more than 60 events. Delegates from Pakistan, America, Britain, India, Canada and other countries are participating in the Faiz Festival. On the same evening, Ajoka Theatre’s play ‘Anhi Mai Da Sufna’ will be presented. Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan will perform on the first day of the festival. More than 30 sessions will be organised on the second day of the festival. There is a long list of people of high standing in their respective fields who will be talking in different sessions in the three-day festival.