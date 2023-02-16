Workers call for controlling inflation

LAHORE: Thousands of electricity and Wapda workers observed protest day all over the country on Wednesday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA against inflation, unemployment and proposed privatisation of profitable Guddu Thermal Power Station and electricity distribution companies on the behest of the IMF.

The workers held a mass rally outside Lahore Press Club carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands. Addressing the rally, Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the union demanded the Prime Minister reduce the prices of essential commodities of daily use, including rates of electricity and gas and tackle unemployment due to closure of industries, stop the proposed privatisation of profitable Guddu Thermal Power Station and distribution companies.

They demanded hiring of electricity workers as line staff because shortage of staff has resulted in increased accidents which needs to be addressed on an emergency basis.