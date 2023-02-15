Army annex men’s title, Wapda take home women’s crown

ISLAMABAD: Army annexed the National Men's Netball Championship title while Wapda lifted women’s trophy here at Liaquat Gymnasium Tuesday.

Army edged out Wapda 30-27 points to win the men’s title. Both the teams were tied at 25-25 points at the end of the scheduled time. Six extra minutes were given as Army came out winners by three points. Iqbal and Wasim scored 17 and 13 points, respectively for Army while Zain and Hussain scored 7 points each for Wapda. Wapda defeated Sindh 16-7 points to take the women’s title. Nisha Sultan scored 11 points for Wapda while Quratul Ain managed 7 points for Sindh.

In the men’s match for third position, PAF defeated Navy by 23-13 points.

In the women's match for third position, Army defeated HEC by 30-18 points.

Pakistan Netball Federation chairman, and former IG (r) Zafar Iqbal Awan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the championship.

He gave away trophies, medals, and certificates to the winning players. Pakistan Netball Federation president Mudassar Arain, Senior Vice President Sameen Malik, Secretary General, Syed Gohar Raza, Directors, PSB Saeed Akhtar & Muhammad Waheed Khan and a large number of fans were also present on the occasion.