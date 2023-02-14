Agreement with PTV: Geo Super to also broadcast PSL matches live

Multan Sultans Ihsanullah (C) celebrates with team mates the wicket of Lahore Qalandars´ Kamran Ghulam (front) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 13, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Besides the state-run TV, Geo Super will also broadcast Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

To compensate last year’s financial losses, the Pakistan Television (PTV) had applied to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which owns the PSL broadcast rights, for broadcasting PSL matches on another carrier including Geo Super — Pakistan’s first sports channel. The PCB granted the permission.

It is important to note that the PTV will have the sole authority to book advertisements. The state TV alone will be entitled to the proceeds of advertisements and Geo Super would get no monetary benefit for being PTV’s additional carrier.

It is worth mentioning that last year A Sports presented its broadcasts on another channel to increase its income while depriving PTV of its extra income. Therefore, PTV pleaded to PCB for another channel to present PSL matches to increase its income.

Now PTV’s dirty feed which also includes PTV ads would be broadcast on Geo Super. Geo Super would not claim any monetary benefit and would continue to promote the PSL in a befitting manner.