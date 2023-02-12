IPH convocation later this month

LAHORE : The convocation of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) will be held after 20 years in the last week of current month. “Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman will be the chief guest,” said IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir after a meeting here on Saturday with Governor Punjab along with the delegation.

During the meeting, they delivered an invitation letter to the Governor requesting him to grace the occasion as the chief guest, which he has accepted. IPH Dean further said that Punjab Health Minister, Chairman and members of the Board of Management, senior officers of the Health Department and senior medical teachers will also participate in the convocation. Dr Zarfishan informed that 43 students will be awarded gold medals apart from the distribution of degrees.