IGP reviews security arrangements

Islamabad : In the perspective of Peshawar Police Line terrorist attack, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan visited the police line headquarters check posts and main gate to review the security arrangements, a police spokesman said.
The IGP directed stringent security measures should be taken at police lines headquarters and effective checking of people coming in and out should be ensued. IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the deployed staff to stay alert during duty hours as the police line headquarters was a sensitive area.
He directed the officers to ensure foolproof security of police lines headquarters and other important government buildings.
All the officers and Jawans on duty must wear bulletproof jackets, helmets to avoid any untoward situation, he added. "No negligence will be tolerated in that regard," the IGP strictly warned.
Islamabad : Around half a million electric motorcycles and rickshaws, along with more than 100,000 electric cars,...
Islamabad : The documented evidence of Indian heinous acts and war crimes in Kashmir, just like the BBC documentary on...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory Police would be feeling embarrassed and guilty over what had happened in...
Islamabad : After six months in China’s spacescraft under the first-ever Sino-Pak ‘Seeds in Space’ project,...
Islamabad : The issue of solid waste management is turning from bad to worse as a total of 1,535 tons of solid waste...
Margaret Thatcher said, “In politics, if you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a...
Comments