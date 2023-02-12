IGP reviews security arrangements

Islamabad : In the perspective of Peshawar Police Line terrorist attack, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan visited the police line headquarters check posts and main gate to review the security arrangements, a police spokesman said.

The IGP directed stringent security measures should be taken at police lines headquarters and effective checking of people coming in and out should be ensued. IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the deployed staff to stay alert during duty hours as the police line headquarters was a sensitive area.

He directed the officers to ensure foolproof security of police lines headquarters and other important government buildings.

All the officers and Jawans on duty must wear bulletproof jackets, helmets to avoid any untoward situation, he added. "No negligence will be tolerated in that regard," the IGP strictly warned.