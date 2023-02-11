SC annoyed at withdrawal of case against sugar mills

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Friday adjourned further hearing of petitions filed against the transfer of sugar mills to cotton areas till February 28.A three-member bench — comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi — heard the case against permission to establish and relocate sugar mills in cotton growing areas.

During the course of proceedings, the Punjab government pleaded the court to withdraw the petition.

The Supreme Court expressed annoyance over the Punjab government for withdrawing the case against the sugar mills.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar asked why the provincial government wanted to withdraw the case. The Punjab Industries and Commerce Department representative replied that the problem of transfer of sugar mills had been resolved as permission had been given to the mills.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar asked how was the problem solved as the case was pending with the court. He asked how the Punjab government could write a letter and withdraw the pending case and ordered withdrawal of the letter immediately.

He asked if the courts were run by the Punjab government. Justice Ijaz said the Punjab government should file its request according to the procedure and the court would review it.

Advocate Imtiaz Siddiqui, counsel for Ashraf Sugar Mills, said that the sugar mills had started crushing. He said contempt petitions against the sugar mills were also pending.

Advocate Tariq Raheem, counsel for the JDW Sugar Mills, said he had attached some documents in the case and pleaded the court to allow him to review the new application.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till February 28 on the request of the lawyer.—APP