Political matters: Court remarks not in national interest, says PMLN senator.— APP/file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said Thursday court’s observations about political matters are not in national interest.

Reacting to the observations made by Supreme Court Chief Justice in a case, PMLN Senator said the remarks represent the stance of a particular party. These comments will not go well in the current chaotic political situation at a time when the nation is badly divided, the Senator reacted.

The PMLN leader said that the CJP's observations that solution to all problems lies in the decision by the people, the parliament has been kept incomplete intentionally and the legislation by the parliament being made controversial strengthens the stance of Imran Khan.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui opined the National Assembly has all the authority to legislate. He said the whole assembly cannot be immolated over the loss of prime minister post, and when he resigns along with his party members as a political tactic. The interference in the domain of parliament has already caused great damage to the democracy, he concluded.