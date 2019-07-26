close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
DR
Desk Report
July 27, 2019

Nawaz’s adviser Irfan Siddiqui held for 'violating tenancy law'

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Police on Friday arrested Irfan Siddiqui, noted columnist and adviser to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and shifted him to Ramna police station, his son informed the media.

Geo News, citing police sources, reported Siddiqui had been arrested for violating tenancy law. Another person, Iqbal, has also been arrested. It is learnt Siddiqui had rented out his house without informing the police and a case under Section 188 of the relevant law is also registered in the police station.

