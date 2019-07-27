close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
July 27, 2019

Irfan Siddiqui sent on 14-day judicial remand

Sat, Jul 27, 2019

Islamabad: Irfan Siddiqui has been shifted to Adiala Jail after a judge  remanded him in judicial custody for 14-days on Saturday, according to Geo News.

Police produced him before the court hours after taking him into custody for violating tenancy law.

Irfan Siddiqui was shifted to Ramna Police station after he was arrested from his house last night.

The renowned columnist and adviser to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is said to have rented out his house without informing the police.

 A case under section 188 of the relevant law was registered against him, according to a report.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has strongly condemned the arrest   of the senior journalist.

