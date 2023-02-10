KP receives fresh spell of rain & snowfall

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday received a fresh spell of rain and snowfall, intensifying the chill and forcing the inhabitants of mountainous areas to remain indoors.

In the provincial capital, the rain started in the morning and continued intermittently throughout the day. The rain caused inconvenience to motorists as well as commuters owing to the dilapidated condition of the roads. The snowfall in the mountainous parts of the province also started in the morning and was continuing till the night.

Our correspondent adds from Mansehra: The upper parts of Hazara division received heavy snowfall and downpours, turning the weather cold.

The hilly and high-altitude parts of Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan received heavy snowfall, blocking the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and Karakoram Highway with adjoining localities.

The snowfall, which started in the early hours, continued intermittently the entire day.

Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road and Shogran Road were also blocked owing to the snowfall.

A press release issued by Rescue 1122 said that the Kaghan Valley received heavy snowfall and its teams were ready to extend all possible help to visitors and locals.

“Our teams are ready along with ambulances to help tourists and locals in case of any mishap triggered by the snowfall in the valley,” Amir Khadim, an official of Rescue 1122, told reporters.

He said that volunteers and ambulances were on standby in the Kaghan Valley.

The police had restricted entry of tourists and locals beyond Kaghan town owing to the inclement weather and fearing landslides.

The low-lying parts of the division also received heavy downpours, which started in the early hours and continued intermittently the entire day.

The rough weather brought back the shivering cold in Mansehra and the rest of the division.

Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Upper Dir and Shangla also received heavy snowfall.