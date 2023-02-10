Talk on space science

Islamabad: A Pakistani girl Aasiya Ismail, from Islamabad Model School for Girls, had the chance to express her thoughts and questions to Chinese astronaut on space science and got reply on the ceremony of the return Pakistan’s seeds from the Chinese space station held here at COMSTECH.

In her letter, Aasiya Ismail, 17, wrote, “I have been a student of science for almost 10 years now. Science is a discipline that is a form of art for me”, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday. She also asked multiple scientific questions regarding the Pakistan-China space breeding project and life in space. “I’m so happy to receive your letter and get to know you are interested in science”, Liu Boming, a veteran astronaut who has carried out manned mission twice and conducted China’s first spacewalk, says in a video reply in which shares his space flight experience.

In 2008, he, together with his colleagues Zhai Zhigang and Jing Haipeng, was sent to space. The shocking experience inspired him to improvise a line of poem, “overlooking the homeland, the same global village, looking across the Sun and the Moon, the same space city”. In 2021, he flied to space again, and became one of the first group of astronauts stationed in the Chinese Space Station. “Among them, the most memorable one to me is the extravehicular activity, which allowed me to see the earth from a larger and wider perspective”, he recalled vividly.