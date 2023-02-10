 
Friday February 10, 2023
Army, Wapda set up final showdown

By Our Correspondent
February 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Army and Wapda moved into the final of the National Women’s Volleyball Championship winning their respective semi-finals with ease here at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

Army beat Sind 25-3, 25-11, 25-9 while in the second semi-final, Wapda defeated HEC 25-20, 25-8, 25-12.

