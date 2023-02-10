New PSL trophy testament to our passion, says Sethi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League trophy was unveiled here at Shalimar Gardens on Thursday.

The trophy is studded with 9,907 sparkling zircon stones on its three pillars which identify the national team’s motto of Unity, Passion, Strength. The main pillar at the back is further embellished with crystals, representing the dedication and hard work that has gone into ensuring the team’s success.

Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi, franchise owners, HBL representatives and star cricketers attended the ceremony.

The Supernova Trophy, as it will be called, has been made in Pakistan and showcases the country's craftsmanship and the PCB’s dedication towards supporting local businesses.

Sethi said on the occasion: “HBL PSL is very close to my heart and it has always been my commitment and endeavour for it to become bigger, better and stronger each year.

“With this in mind, and to also celebrate the pinnacle PCB event taking place in front of home fans, we decided to design a new trophy that encompasses our spirit as a proud nation and launch it at the Shalimar Gardens, which is a national treasure and a symbol of pride for all of us.

“The Supernova Trophy is a testament to the passion and perseverance of Pakistani people and serves as a source of inspiration for future generations of cricket players.

“The creation of this trophy was a true labour of love and, as the league continues to grow in success, the HBL PSL trophy has become a symbol of excellence and achievement, something that players and teams strive to lift and hold aloft in victory each year.

“I have no doubt this prestigious silverware will provide extra incentive and motivation to the players, which, in turn, will get the best out of them to make this year’s event most exciting, enthralling and entertaining for all the cricket fans and followers within and outside Pakistan.”

Ali Habib, HBL’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said: “I am honoured to represent HBL at the HBL PSL 8 unveiling of the Supernova Trophy, marking eight years of partnership with the PCB.

“The platform is dedicated to cricket, youth development, and talent discovery in Pakistan. The HBL PSL has helped revive international cricket and create a positive image for the country.

“HBL believes that a stadium is where the fans are and wishes the teams and the players the best for the HBL PSL 8. “No matter which team wins, Asal Jeet Tu Pakistan Ki Hai!”

Alamgir Khan Tareen, owner of Multan Sultans, said: “Finally, the biggest event in Pakistan is around the corner and one can already feel festivity in the air.

“We, at Multan Sultans, cannot wait to add the Supernova Trophy to our cabinet.”

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United, said: “We are excited to see the launch of season eight of the HBL PSL with the unveiling of this season’s trophy.

“Islamabad United promises to play its trademark aggressive cricket driven by data and process combined with that innate Pakistani passion.

“All six teams are United for Pakistan. United we win!”

Atif Rana, Chief Executive of Lahore Qalandars, said: “As the defending champions of HBL PSL, we feel extremely proud to enter the battle grounds one more time with an even more well-built and resourceful team.

“We request every Qalandar fan to wear green and support us in each corner of the country. To our devoted and diehard fans, I assure you that the trophy of HBL PSL 8 will yet again, be ours to conquer.”

Javed Afridi, Chair of Peshawar Zalmi, said: “It's great to see the HBL Pakistan Super League trophy unveiling on its eighth edition in Pakistan. I have high hopes from this season as all teams are made up of talented cricketers. I’m looking forward to an exciting and competitive tournament.

“I have faith that my team, Peshawar Zalmi, will bring out their A-game and entertain all fans with their skills. Let’s get ready for another amazing season of cricket!”

Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladiators, said: “Everyone likes winning but you have to go through transition at some point and taste defeat in the process.