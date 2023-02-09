 
close
Thursday February 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

PSL 8 Trophy to be unveiled today

February 09, 2023

LAHORE: The HBL PSL 8 Trophy will be unveiled at the Shalimar Garden, Lahore, on Thursday (today).

Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Mr Najam Sethi, and six franchise owners will attend the event.

Comments