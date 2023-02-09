‘Ruda riverfront project to boost trade’

LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Project, a 46-kilometre long riverfront city, has a total area of 110,604 acres to be developed for 10 million residents. The project upon completion in 3 phases is expected to be the largest riverfront in the world.

This was stated by the Executive Director of Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) Kashif Qureshi who gave a detailed presentation about the project and also agreed with the LCCI President to provide investment opportunities for LCCI members and staff.

He informed the LCCI President that the Ravi Development Authority has come into existence by virtue of an Act of parliament in July 2020 to develop a sustainable green city with modern technologies to preserve nature and build new landmarks for the country to attract tourists, investors and enhance urban housing in a planned manner.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar has hoped that the Ravi Urban Development Project will play a crucial role in promoting business and economic activities.

The LCCI President said that the economy cannot grow unless the construction sector works. He said that there are many industries directly or indirectly associated with the construction sector.