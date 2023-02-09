Work on model roads reviewed

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan visited Abdul Haq Road G-1 Market and Expo Centre Road (Emporium Mall) in Johar Town and reviewed the ongoing measures to make these roads into model roads here on Wednesday.

On the occasion he said that on the directions of the Lahore High Court, LDA is working hard to develop 9 important roads as model roads. The DG said that the road from Doctor Hospital to Expo Centre is being turned into a model road. He said that a plan for parking and encroachment removal from G-1 Market should be prepared in collaboration with Tepa, PHA and local traders at earliest.

An effective traffic management plan should be devised during school and rush hours. During his visit, DG directed to Emporium Mall management that arrangements for motorcycle and car parking should be made inside the Mall so that the traffic flow on outside should not be affected.