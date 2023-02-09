Integrated policy stressed to boost chemical industry

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that there is an urgent need for an integrated chemical policy in consultation with all stakeholders for the development of the chemical industry in Pakistan.

He was visiting Pakistan Chemical Expo 2023 on Wednesday. Ibrahim Hasan Murad visited various stalls and mingled with the people. He also participated in a panel discussion on the promotion of Academia-Industry Relations at the Expo Centre. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the organisation of the Chemical Expo was a good initiative and for the development of the country, academia and industry must work together. He said that the gap between academia and industry did not bode well for the country's development. Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that the country's economy can be supported by reducing chemical imports and the balance of payments can also be improved.

PBIT performance: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer visited the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and reviewed the board’s performance and the upcoming 90-day plan of the Board of Investment and Trade. While addressing the meeting, the minister said that new investment should be brought for the stability of the economy. Punjab Investment Board should continue its effective role in bringing new investment into the province.