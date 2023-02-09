IG distributes relief cheques among cops

LAHORE: IG Dr Usman Anwar has said the Punjab police are like a family and being the head of police, taking proper care of the welfare of every member of his family is on top of his priorities.

He expressed these views while distributing cheques of relief funds under welfare package to the Ghazis of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office. The IG has taken historic steps to solve the financial difficulties and problems of police Ghazis and employees who got disabled due to accidents in service and has directed the RPOs, DPOs and unit heads to finalise welfare cases of martyrs, Ghazis, serving and retired employees by the month of February. He reiterated that there should be no delay in completing the papers and sending the recommendations to the Central Police Office for the cases on which funds are to be released from the Central Police Office.

He said that the disabled personnel in the mission of protecting people's life and property and eradicating anti-social elements are our pride. He said that under the new special welfare package, artificial limbs, electric wheelchairs and beds are being provided to these Ghazis, disabled and sick.

Dr Usman Anwar directed that the welfare branch should ensure that the final salary, pension, dowry fund, medical aid, funeral dues, educational scholarships of the martyrs, Ghazis, serving and retired employees of the Punjab Police are paid by the end of February and there should be no pending case of any category of welfare. The IG distributed relief cheques worth 32 lakh 50 thousand rupees to Lahore police Ghazis who were disabled in bomb blasts, fighting with dacoits and accidents during duty. Constable Asif Ali was given 6 lakh rupees cheque for his lower body paralysis. Similarly, constables Tariq Mehmood, Faisal Farooq and Naseem Khalid were given relief cheques of three and a half lakh rupees each. Likewise, 3.5 lakh rupees each were given to Ghazis of incidents of bomb blasts namely Head Constable Asif Ali , Constable Rizwan Ali , constable Muhammad Rizwan. ASI Muhammad Fazal was given 2.5 lakhs while Head Constable Sarfraz Ahmed and Constable Jawad Hussain were given cheques of Rs 1.5 lakh each. The IG directed that the welfare branch should finalise all the future applications of martyrs, Ghazis, serving and retired employees within the stipulated deadline.