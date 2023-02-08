Nine police officers transferred in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab IGP has issued transfer and posting orders of nine police officers here on Tuesday.

Rizwan Ahmed has been posted as SP Police School of Intelligence Lahore, Sadiq Hussain as SSP Technical CTD Punjab Lahore, Akhtar Farooq as SSP/RO CTD Lahore, Naseebullah Khan as SP Investigation CTD Headquarters Punjab, Umar Farooq as SSP Intelligence CTD Punjab Lahore, Capt (R) Mazhar as SP/RO CTD Punjab, Husnain Haider as AIG Development CPO Punjab Lahore, Imran Ahmed as AIG Discipline CPO Punjab Lahore and Muhammad Afzal as PSO to IGP Lahore.