Nine police officers transferred in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab IGP has issued transfer and posting orders of nine police officers here on Tuesday.
Rizwan Ahmed has been posted as SP Police School of Intelligence Lahore, Sadiq Hussain as SSP Technical CTD Punjab Lahore, Akhtar Farooq as SSP/RO CTD Lahore, Naseebullah Khan as SP Investigation CTD Headquarters Punjab, Umar Farooq as SSP Intelligence CTD Punjab Lahore, Capt (R) Mazhar as SP/RO CTD Punjab, Husnain Haider as AIG Development CPO Punjab Lahore, Imran Ahmed as AIG Discipline CPO Punjab Lahore and Muhammad Afzal as PSO to IGP Lahore.
PESHAWAR: Twelve terrorists belonging to the Azharuddin Group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were killed during an...
ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Monday questioned the non serious attitude of the Power Division in investigating...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate was told Tuesday some 2,000 people had been killed in terror-related incidents in Balochistan...
NEW DELHI: Taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday questioned the...
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presides a cabinet meeting. —APP/ FileISLAMABAD: The controversial bill for amendment...
ISLAMABAD: The IMF has reportedly told the Pakistan side during a policy meeting that the country owes several...
Comments