United bring in Van Der Dussen

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad United have drafted Rassie van der Dussen as Moeen Ali’s replacement for the early part of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight that kicks off in Multan from February 13.

Moeen is not available until March 14 due to commitments with England team.Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have included Adam Rossington in place of James Vince who will miss Kings' 7th, 8th and 9th matches due to his inclusion in England’s ODI squad. Peshawar Zalmi have drafted Peter Hatzoglou of Australia as replacement for Mujeebur Rehman who will be available after February 19.