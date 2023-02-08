United bring in Van Der Dussen

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad United have drafted Rassie van der Dussen as Moeen Ali’s replacement for the early part of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight that kicks off in Multan from February 13.
Moeen is not available until March 14 due to commitments with England team.Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have included Adam Rossington in place of James Vince who will miss Kings' 7th, 8th and 9th matches due to his inclusion in England’s ODI squad. Peshawar Zalmi have drafted Peter Hatzoglou of Australia as replacement for Mujeebur Rehman who will be available after February 19.
KARACHI: Having missed the last PSL edition due to his commitment elsewhere, former West Indies skipper and Peshawar...
KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday won three bronze medals in the 10th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship in...
KARACHI: Pakistan Under-16 football team head coach Sajjad Mehmood is busy scouting players for the national team...
LONDON: Sarah Glenn says England will head into the Women’s T20 World Cup determined to emulate the aggressive...
PARIS: A French Cup trip to bitter rivals Marseille on Wednesday is the start of seven days that could define this...
KARACHI: A three-member delegation of Swindon Town Football Club of England met Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal...
Comments