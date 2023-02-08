Abolish daily traffic fine quota, orders CM

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered the officials concerned to do away with the practice of daily quota of traffic challans across Punjab and assured that the performance of traffic wardens would not be subject to the number of daily challans.

Similarly, licencing centres in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi would work in two shifts seven days a week while licencing centre at Liberty Market here would work round-the-clock.

He was chairing a meeting to review proposals to improve the traffic system in the province. The meeting was attended Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IGP, ACS (Home), secretary C&W, CCPO Lahore, DIG Traffic Punjab, COO of PSCA, commissioner and DC Lahore. The CM was informed that 370,000 vehicles and motorcycles are added in Lahore every year.

The chief minister disclosed that Gulberg, Mall Road, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road would be made model roads and an effective management system would be introduced for the smooth flow of traffic. He added that special attention should be given to road engineering while removing encroachments and other road obstacles.

The CM announced an outreach programme for the issuance of driving licences. Under the programme, traffic police teams would go to colleges for conducting driving tests and issuance of licences to qualified students. The students would also be regularly updated about the traffic rules.

He also directed to dispose of the issues related to the promotion of traffic wardens without delay and ordered a crackdown against the meat sellers on the roads in Punjab. Not only the traffic flow is affected by the meat sellers but also the fear of aerial accidents is increased because of birds.

While ordering indiscriminate action against the beggars' mafia on city roads, he said that a zero-tolerance should be adopted against them and the beggar children should be shifted to the Child Welfare & Protection Bureau for their rehabilitation.

The CM directed that the best planning should be done keeping in mind the ongoing development works and PSL matches in the City. In case of road closures, the general public should be informed well in advance, he added. If the traffic system is improved, people would pray for you while fulfilling their responsibilities.

KASHMIRI STUDENTS: Mohsin Naqvi announced waiving off the tuition fees of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab, adding that 200 Kashmiri students would also be given laptops by the Punjab government.

While talking to a delegation of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab who met him at the Chief Minister's Office, the CM asked the traffic police to issue driving licences to Kashmiri students and stated that the Bank of Punjab would also be asked to open the accounts of Kashmiri students. Similarly, steps would be taken to fix the post-graduation quota for Kashmiri students enrolled in medical colleges and the prime minister would also be approached to resolve the visa issues of Kashmiri students who are like our own children, he added.

The students thanked the CM and appreciated the organisation of events on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

RESCUERS SENT TO TURKIYE: Rescuers have been sent to Turkiye to help the earthquake victims on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Rescue 1122's delegation includes UN-certified rescuers. Rescue DG Dr Rizwan Naseer is supervising the team. The rescue team includes a search squad and two technical rescue squads. A seven-member medical team is also included in the team. Mohsin Naqvi said that Turkiye is a brotherly country of Pakistan and we cannot see it in trouble.