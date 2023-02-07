 
Tuesday February 07, 2023
World

Media watchdog urges release of journalist detained in Kabul

By AFP
February 07, 2023

LONDON: Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders along with 14 French media outlets and production companies on Monday called on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to release a journalist imprisoned for a month in Kabul.

In a joint statement, RSF and French media said journalist Mortaza Behboudi, with dual French and Afghan citizenship, was arrested on Jan 7 in the Afghan capital, two days after he arrived in the country as part of a reporting assignment.

