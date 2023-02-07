Media watchdog urges release of journalist detained in Kabul

LONDON: Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders along with 14 French media outlets and production companies on Monday called on Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to release a journalist imprisoned for a month in Kabul.
In a joint statement, RSF and French media said journalist Mortaza Behboudi, with dual French and Afghan citizenship, was arrested on Jan 7 in the Afghan capital, two days after he arrived in the country as part of a reporting assignment.
BEIRUT: The Lebanese judge leading the investigation into the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion said on Monday he has...
NIAMEY: Three children died and 11 were injured, two of them seriously, when a school made of straw and wood caught...
PRAGUE: Lubomir Strougal, who served as the prime minister of communist-ruled Czechoslovakia in 1970-1988, has died...
ATHENS: A winter storm brought snow to the Greek capital Athens, closing schools, nurseries and courts on Monday and...
PARIS: Benjamin Briere, a French national held in Iran, has gone on hunger strike for the second time since his...
CAIRO: Egypt has extended the pre-trial detention of three TikTok comedians after their online sketch about a prison...
Comments