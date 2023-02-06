Bluffing Pakistan

Pakistan is going through worst economic turmoil and renewed terrorist activities are further complicating the situation.

Unfortunately, instead of looking for solutions, rulers and their allies are looking for scapegoats. They are trying to put blame on the ideology of Pakistan, religious belief and the Army to hide their incompetency. Either it is economic turmoil or something other they try to tag it with them, especially with religious belief. However, deep dive into 75 years of Pakistan tells us a different story. It indicates Pakistan never tried to follow or implement Islamic system or ideology of Pakistan. We only contended ourselves to adopt Islam as a religion not a system.

Let’s start with economy. Islamic economic system is built on two principles – it discourages accumulation of wealth and focuses on society without compromising on individual rights. To achieve the first objective, it presents two instruments – prohibited interest (Riba) and made Zakat mandatory.

Prohibition of interest encourages people to be a source of comfort for others in difficult times. It is so important to build a cohesive and prosper society that it has been declared a war against Allah and His messenger Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

It is pertinent to highlight here it is only sin where Allah has declared war, while Zakat was made obligatory to ensure redistribution of wealth. It is mandatory for wealthy people. It is a practical solution to implement agenda that no one is lift behind (SDGs goal).

Second, it promotes societal culture and development. It asks wealthy people to take care of marginalised and those who are lift behind or cannot compete. Simultaneously it protects the rights of individuals. It allows people to be wealthy after meeting two basics conditions. First, wealth should not be accumulated through interest (Riba). Second, anyone can keep any amount of wealth after paying Zakat.

In nutshell, Islamic economic system can be termed as moral economic system built on the spirit of togetherness. It promotes cohesiveness in the society. In today world, China is best example to understand the societal side of economic system.

Second, Islam puts extreme focus on human rights. For example, Islam forbids dishonesty, prohibits traders from malpractices, hoarding and makes it mandatory to be fair. Do not go for abnormal profits and ensure full weight of products. Do not lie and fulfil promises. It teaches never betray or cheat other humans.

Now, look at Pakistani economic system and its institutions. Did we build our institutions on the basis of Islam? The answer is no. Interest (Riba) is declared basic pillar of our economic system. By declaring a war against Allah and His Messenger Muhammad (PBUH), how Pakistan can succeed.

In this backdrop, the question is if we did not build system and institutions on the principles of Islam, then why ruling elite brings Islam in failures of policies? When people in power use Islam for their benefits and make others fool, then why they want to make it scapegoat for their incompetency or malpractices? The answer is simple. They are bluffing Pakistan and its people in the name of Islam.

The most unfortunate part of the story is that intellectual elite is at forefront to build narrative for the ruling elite. Ignoring their professional duties, they are building false narratives to divert attention. There are a few professors or academicians who spend more time on supporting ruling elite in disguise of opponents of the rulers. Although, they were asked to produce quality human capital, they became mouthpiece of the rulers and donor community.

Rulers and intellectuals have invented another way to bluff Pakistan and its people. After every few years, they come up with new slogans to divert attention and create space for themselves. These days, they have invented slogans of charter of economy or reimagining Pakistan.

Again, a deep dive into these slogans shows there is nothing new. It is old wine in a new bottle. They are presenting strategies and solutions which have been failed miserably.

They are not telling us how to enhance production base of country. There is no plan for revitalisation of agriculture sector. They are also silent on revival of State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) for creating non-tax revenue. Rather, they are pushing agenda of privatisation of SOEs. Only superficial statements are made on industrial development and transition to secondary economy. Dream-selling is at its best. No concrete plan. Only an effort is being made to rebrand the failed liberal economic model. They are telling us what IMF, World Bank or other global institutions want to listen.

If Pakistan wants to revive and grow, foremost important thing for learning will be learn to speak truth and stop hiding behind lies or fabricated stories.

Every individual must do justice with his responsibilities. For example, professors should focus on teaching and creating quality human capital, rather than venturing in non-related fields.

Stop bluffing Pakistan as it would be disastrous for everyone. Lastly, do not use Islam as excuse for your incompetency and failures, especially when you are neither implementing it nor practicing it.