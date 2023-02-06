CM calls for promoting sectarian harmony

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday appealed to religious leaders and ulema belonging to all sects to play their role to promote sectarian harmony in the prevailing situation of the province.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chief minister appreciated the role of religious leaders and ulema in pacifying the sentiments of the masses after an unpleasant incident that took place in a private sector educational institution in Peshawar a day earlier.

He said that the provincial government highly valued their positive role. He said that religious leaders and Ulema of the province have always played a very positive role in such situations. He expressed the hope that the Ulema would play the same role in future as well.

Muhammad Azam Khan added that in the context of the prevailing law and order situation of the province and the peaceful holding of the upcoming general elections; there was a dire need of a peaceful environment in the province as it was ever before.

“The province could not afford any kind of unrest or sectarian issue in the prevailing situation,” he said.