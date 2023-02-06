SBC condoles demise of former judge

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) has expressed condolence over the demise of former judge of the Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice (retd) Syed Zawar Hussain Jaffery.

SBC Vice chairman Zulfiqar Ali Khan Jalbani and its other members appreciated what they said remarkable contributions made by the the former SHC judge for the rule of law and Constitution. They said the entire legal fraternity was deeply saddened over the death of Justice (retd) Jaffery as he was a symbol of gallantry to them.