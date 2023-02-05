Contrary to its initial findings: FIA closes graft inquiry against PPP’s MNA, brothers

KARACHI: Contrary to its initial findings, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) closed an inquiry into alleged corruption and assets beyond known source of income of a PPP MNA and her three brothers.

According to the official record, copies of which are available with ‘The News’, a complaint was filed against the MNA and her brothers in 2014, which was formally converted into an inquiry in 2019.

The FIA, Hyderabad in its initial findings had declared that the MNA and her three brothers possessed properties beyond the known source of their income and submitted evidence in this regard but suddenly, it reversed its initial findings and closed the case.