CCPO vows to provide foolproof security to Kashmir Day rallies

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has pledged that Lahore Police would join hands with all the segments of society to express solidarity and brotherhood with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day and provide fool proof security to the participants of all the programmes including rallies and seminars on this occasion.

He said more than 02 thousand police officers and officials including SsP, SDPOs, Inspectors, Upper Subordinates, and Anti-Riot Force personnel would perform duty on different events on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Lahore Police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan and would ensure implementation of it with letter and spirit. In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Commander Lahore Police Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, "We salute the unshaken commitment of Kashmiri people for the right of self determination. The brave people of occupied Kashmir have rekindled the freedom movement with their blood and the whole Police Force along with the Pakistani nation is standing with their Kashmiri brethren." People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are fighting a war for their survival and freedom. The Kashmiri people have written a new history with their blood to achieve the goal of self determination, Bilal Siddique Kamyana added. The CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed the supervisory and deputed police officers and officials to remain highly alert and provide maximum security to the participants of all the events to be held in the city. Bilal Siddique Kamyana further said that it was top priority of Lahore Police to provide foolproof security to the participants of Kashmir Solidarity Day's events and all out efforts would be made in coordination with different departments including Punjab Safe Cities Authority, City District Government and Law Enforcement Agencies to meet this purpose.