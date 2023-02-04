Record-breaking cold sweeping into New York, New England

NEW YORK: A frigid blast is sweeping into New York and New England from eastern Canada, threatening to break records and bring “the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere” to some of the largest population centres in the United States.

Temperatures at Manhattan’s Central Park will drop to -13 deg C on Friday night and, with winds picking up throughout the region, it will feel much colder, according to the National Weather Service.

Boston could fall to -22 deg C, while Philadelphia will reach -12 deg C and Washington will fall to -10 deg C. Boston schools have closed for the day. A large, low-pressure system that is sweeping through eastern Canada is pushing frigid air south. That same system will draw milder air north as it moves through the region. “It is some of the coldest air in the northern hemisphere, across northern New England, Quebec and the Canadian Maritimes,” said Mr Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, and meteorologist for Bloomberg Radio.

“All day, the winds will pick up and the wind chills will get worse. They should be 20-below in Boston by noon and 30-to-35-below tonight.” Biting cold can cause frostbite in minutes, as well as sporadic power outages, delay ground and air travel, and drive up energy use as people crank thermostats to stay warm.