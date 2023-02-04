Governor praised for including Quran translation in syllabi

LAHORE: Chairman of Pakistan Islamic Council and Director of International Studies Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr Hafiz Masood Azhar called on Punjab Governor Baleegh ur Rehman along with a delegation at Governor’s House on here Friday.

Dr Masood lauded the efforts of governor for including Quran translation as a compulsory subject in schools, colleges and universities across Punjab. He urged upon the governor to take more steps for the promotion of Arabic language and literature in the country. He also stressed the need to establish an Arabic department in the Women’s University, Bahawalpur. Punjab Governor assured the delegation for taking necessary steps in this regard at the earliest.

Dr Masood gave a detailed briefing to the governor regarding the ongoing efforts for mosques project, grand mosque and faculty in Islamia University, Bahawalpur. He invited the governor to preside over the inauguration of the first mosque, Jamia Imam Ibn Katheer, to be completed in near future and to lay the foundation stone of the second mosque to be built in the Old Engineering Faculty, to which the governor agreed to attend the ceremony.

The governor on this occasion welcomed the appointment of Dr Masood Azhar in Islamia University Bahawalpur. He also expressed gratitude to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki and people for helping in the construction of mosques in Islamia University.

The delegation comprised of Chairperson Department of Arabic Prof Dr Rahila Khalid Qureshi, Dr Hafiz Obaidur Rehman, Dr Shaista Firdous, Dr Rizwana Kausar, Dr Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Umar Farooq and Rana M Yasin.