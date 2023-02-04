Governor for joint role in improving country’s economy

LAHORE:A delegation related to the industry of modern technology seeds under the leadership of Dr Khalid Hameed Taraki called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman at Governor’s House, here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman said that cotton and its related products earn a lot of foreign exchange for the country. He said that there was a need to improve the declining production of cotton and to ensure better quality of seeds of other agricultural commodities so that maximum production can be achieved.

He said that the private sector, government sector and universities should make coordinated efforts to improve the research process in the field of seeds and agriculture. He directed that a committee of experts from the private sector, government sector and universities should be formed to finalise the recommendations for this within a month.

The governor said that we have to play a role together in strengthening and stabilising the country's economy. He said that there was a need to create awareness among the farmers along with the use of agricultural fertilizers to protect the cotton crop and other agricultural produce from pests. On this occasion, Shahzad Malik from Seed Association thanked the governor for convening a meeting regarding the problems of cotton crop and especially improving the quality of seeds. He said that the governor also conveyed the request to abolish the 17 percent sales tax on seeds levied by the previous government, to the Prime Minister and they are grateful to the governor for playing a positive role in this regard. Shahzad Malik, Seed Association, Dr Nadeem Qureshi Regional Chairman Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Maqsood associated with Fertilizers Industry and others were included in the delegation.

IUB delegation: Chairman of Pakistan Islamic Council and Director of International Studies Islamia University Bahawalpur Dr Hafiz Masood Azhar called on Punjab Governor Baleegh ur Rehman along with a delegation at Governor’s House on here Friday.

Dr Masood lauded the efforts of governor for including Quran translation as a compulsory subject in schools, colleges and universities across Punjab. He urged upon the governor to take more steps for the promotion of Arabic language and literature in the country. He also stressed the need to establish an Arabic department in the Women's University, Bahawalpur. Punjab Governor assured the delegation for taking necessary steps in this regard at the earliest.

Dr Masood gave a detailed briefing to the governor regarding the ongoing efforts for mosques project, grand mosque and faculty in Islamia University, Bahawalpur. He invited the governor to preside over the inauguration of the first mosque, Jamia Imam Ibn Katheer, to be completed in near future and to lay the foundation stone of the second mosque to be built in the Old Engineering Faculty, to which the governor agreed to attend the ceremony.

The governor on this occasion welcomed the appointment of Dr Masood Azhar in Islamia University Bahawalpur. He also expressed gratitude to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki and people for helping in the construction of mosques in Islamia University.

The delegation comprised of Chairperson Department of Arabic Prof Dr Rahila Khalid Qureshi, Dr Hafiz Obaidur Rehman, Dr Shaista Firdous, Dr Rizwana Kausar, Dr Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Umar Farooq and Rana M Yasin.