RUDA observes World Wetlands Day

LAHORE:Wetlands are habitats where water plays a major role in regulating the environment and the plant and animal life that goes along with it.

Taking this into account, Ravi Urban Development Authority CEO Imran Ameen visited the Ravi site on Thursday and reviewed the river front. During his visit, Imran Ameen stressed reducing pollution and conservation of water. “We also need to observe the wetland vegetation that includes upland, fringing and aquatic plant-life. Within wetland catchments ecosystems flourish based on energy exchange,” he said, adding the Hydrology and Environment Departments of RUDA were working on the conservation and rehabilitation by planting native flora, creating habitats for wildlife particularly the turtles that were once the yardstick of Ravi’s beauty along with participating on citizen environment projects and initiatives. The CEO appreciated Engineering Department for working tirelessly on wildlife ecology restoration study and ways to bring back life into the river, additionally he instructed the teams to beef up surveillance for the conservation of land along with aquatic life.