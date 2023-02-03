Man ‘who injured woman in acid attack’ remanded in police custody

A South District judicial magistrate on Thursday granted four-day police remand of a man who allegedly threw acid at a woman near the Cantonment Railway Station.

Kamran had been booked on the charge of wounding 20-year-old Suneeta in an acid attack within the jurisdiction of the Frere police station on Wednesday. The suspect attacked the woman after she reportedly thwarted his courtship attempts.

The investigating officer produced the suspect before the judicial magistrate (South) and requested his 14-day physical remand to complete the investigation and other legal formalities.

The magistrate however granted four-day remand of the suspect and directed the police to produce him on the next date along with an investigation report. An FIR has been lodged against the suspect under the relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.