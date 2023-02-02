Minister for improving civic amenities

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad visited Lahore Metropolitan Corporation on Wednesday and issued several instructions to improve the provision of civic amenities to the citizens.

He desired that the patchwork of damaged roads should be completed immediately across the city with making all streetlights in the neglected areas activated too. The LG minister said that all streetlights should be switched to LED to save electricity. He said, "Effective action should be taken for traffic management and encroachment across the city and a licensing policy should be made to regularise cart vendors.”

He directed the Lahore Waste Management Company to ensure cleanliness in all the major bus stands of the city. The Minister ordered the Chief Officer to form a taskforce to clear Hall Road from encroachments and report to him. Ibrahim Hasan Murad emphasised that Allama Muhammad Iqbal is our national poet so after the Faiz Mela, Iqbal Festival should also be organized. He said that by conducting a complete survey of dangerous buildings, concrete steps should be taken to secure the precious lives and public complaints related to the Building Control Section should be redressed in a timely manner.

The provincial minister directed for start renovation projects of squares and important places across the city and said that he would provide full support to solve the budget and other problems in this regard. He said that the caretaker government under the leadership of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people. Meanwhile, the minister taking notice of public complaints regarding parking directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against the illegal parking mafia in the City.