It ain’t over yet

When one looks at the myriad challenges that face Pakistan today, it is easy to give in to despair. However, if the history of nations teaches us anything it is that the night is often darkest before the dawn. Our challenges are not unique and nor are they insurmountable. Many countries have overcome the same if not worse odds.

The way out of the present quagmire is not as elusive as it seems; the only question is if we have the courage and wisdom to take the right path. Doing so has its own risks and problems, but it is far more preferable to the current situation.

Zafar Riaz

Islamabad