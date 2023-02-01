PCB allows players to extend stay with international franchises

ISLAMABAD: All the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) players who will not be part of the February 5 exhibition match in Quetta have been allowed to extend their stay with international franchises till February 8.

However, all those part of the exhibition match in Quetta will have to report on or before February 2 with Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

“Yes, we have extended the stay of those PSL players who are not part of the February 5 exhibition match till February 8. They can now report to their respective franchises on or before February 8. All those players who belong to Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators must report on February 5 for the match to start at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta at 11.30am on February 5. All those players who are not part of any PSL franchise have been allowed to continue playing for their respective international franchises.

“We have allowed the players to stay with the international franchises as most of the cricketers wanted to play some extra matches for Bangladesh League and elsewhere so that they could have minimal losses for leaving the contract prematurely. In fact February 8 deadline would help most of the cricketers to play almost the entire league. Since the PSL is getting underway from February 13, these players would be having ample time at their disposal to prepare for the 8th edition,” a PCB official said. Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Babar Azam with the team comprising Haseebullah Khan, Shahid Afridi, Danish Aziz, Sufyan Muqeem, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Salman Irshad, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Azam Khan, Haider Ali, Amir Jamal, Usama Mir.

Quetta Gladiators: Srafaraz Ahmed (captain), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan, Umar Akmal, Saud Shakil, Ahsan Ali, Umaid Asif, Omair bin Yousaf, Aimal Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Kushdil Shah; Azam Khan (manager), Moin Khan (head coach), Waqar Ali Syed (Assistant coach).