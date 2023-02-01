Use of modern technology for securing city lauded

Islamabad : Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed Wani along with schoolchildren from the northern region on Tuesday visited the command and control centre of Federal Capital's Safe City Project and learned how it's helping improve security in the capital.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan welcomed visitors and showed them around and highlighted the centralised system of the project as well as modern cameras, smart cars, and a monitoring system. He said the Safe City Islamabad had been upgraded to ensure modern policing in the city. He said the project was playing an important role in combating crime and assisting various wings in policing affairs, including the operations and monitoring centre, emergency control centre, dispatch control centre, e-challan system, and 'Pukar-15' helpline.

"The Eagle Squad has been linked to Safe City. The emergency services have been brought together under one roof while major shopping centres, toll plazas, hotels, and motels have also been connected with Safe City, besides the extension of its services in different parts of the city," he said. He also said facial recognition cameras installed at the entry and exit points of the city reduced violations of traffic rules and fatal accidents, while thousands of people's complaints had been resolved through 'Pukar-15' helpline. "In addition, investigation officers visit Safe City to obtain video evidence of cases under investigation." He further said that Safe City cameras were playing an important role in preventing crimes and bringing criminals to justice, improving the transparency and quality of investigations.