Ensure prompt response to people’s complaints, IG to cops

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar listened to the phone calls based on the citizens’ complaints at the IGP Complaint Centre 1787 and ordered the RPOs concerned for their redressal.

IGP suspended SHO Khaddian and issued a show cause notice to DSP for the delay in registration of case of motorcycle theft on the application of Naeem, a citizen of Kasur. He directed RPO Sheikhupura to take every possible steps to recover the motorcycle of the citizen.

Dr Usman suspended the SHO Millat Town Faisalabad for faulty investigation of a murder case and issued a show cause notice to the DSP and directed the RPO Faisalabad to conduct the investigation of the case under his own supervision to arrest and punish the responsible persons. He suspended SHO Yusufwala and issued a show cause notice to DSP for improper investigation of the dacoity case and discourteous behaviour with plaintiff of the case in Yusufwala police station. He ordered RPO Sahiwal to conduct the investigation of the dacoity and murder case in police station Hujra Shah Mukeem under his supervision and punish those responsible for negligence and non-cooperation with plaintiff of the case after the inquiry and send the report within a week.

IG Punjab suspended SHO Sadar Hasilpur and issued a show cause notice to DSP for delay in registering solar panel theft case on the application of School Headmaster namely Tariq. He directed RPO Bahawalpur that if there are any pending applications of robbery, theft and dacoity, then cases be immediately registered, departmental action should be taken against the responsible and its report should be sent to the IG office.

IG Punjab said that he would personally listen to the people’s calls and important complaints to ensure prompt provision of police services to the citizens and transparency of the police system. He said that it should be kept in mind that the people’s problems would be solved on 100 percent merit and the officers who are not interested in solving the people’s problems, exceed their powers and neglect their duties would not only face departmental action but also have no right to remain in field posting.

He issued these instructions while talking to the officers during his visit to the 1787 Complaint Management System in the Central Police Office Tuesday.Dr Usman said that the main objective of 1787 Complaint Centre was to provide immediate relief to the citizens, so departmental action would not be delayed against any official who shows delay in taking action on the complaints sent from 1787.