Killer of two ISI officers shot dead in Kurram

Security forces personnel standing guard. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces and intelligence agencies killed a terrorist in Kurram district, who had martyred two intelligence officers in Khanewa earlier this month.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Counter-Terrorism Director Naveed Sadiq and Inspector Nasir Abbas of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had been martyred when they were sitting in a roadside hotel in Khanewal on January 3. According to the ISPR, the intelligence agencies after hectic efforts and using latest technology got hold of Umar Niazi in Kurram district before he could escape to Afghanistan. The ISPR said that based on intelligence information, the security forces conducted an operation during which Umar Niazi was injured. Later, he died of his injuries.

Naveed Sadiq had an experience of 18 years in the counterterrorism division of the ISI. Naveed Sadiq Shaheed and Inspector Nasir Abbas Shaheed played a key part in killing dozens of terrorists in the country. “By taking revenge of their martyred colleagues, the intelligence organizations have demonstrated that pledge to completely eliminate terrorism in the country,” the ISPR said.